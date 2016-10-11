Nicki Minaj Covers November Issue Of ‘Marie Claire’ Magazine

For Nicki Minaj 2016 has been less about her and more about her boyfriend, embattled Philly rapper Meek Mill, who keeps making headlines for his multiple beefs with fellow rappers like Drake and The Game. Instead of jumping in the middle of the fray, Minaj has decidedly played a background role in the ongoing controversies. However it appears she’s ready to get back to business, as she graces the November issue of Marie Claire magazine.

As she gets ready to gear up for a new album, Nicki Minaj sat down with Maire Claire magazine to discuss a myriad of topics, including how women of color are viewed in the media, her musical competition and the goals of today’s young women. The interview also accompanies a pictorial spread.

Via Marie Claire:

[On young women’s goals]: “Nowadays, I feel like [young women] see marrying into money—I think that’s a big thing now. I don’t want that to be a woman’s goal in life. I want your goal in life to be to become an entrepreneur, a rich woman, a career-driven woman. You have to be able to know that you need no man on this planet at all, period, and he should feel that, because when a man feels that you need him, he acts differently.”

[On competing with male rappers]: “I don’t need to read a book about [business]. I can look at someone’s career and just pinpoint the dos and the don’ts, and the one person I’ve done that with for my entire career was Jay Z. He did such a great job being an authentic street guy and a businessman, and I was like, Why aren’t there women doing that, taking the success from rap and channeling it into their empire? I felt like anything he could do, I could do.”

[On the double standard that exists for women of color in the media]: “When Kim Kardashian’s naked picture came out, [Sharon Osbourne] praised it, and my fans attacked her for being such a hypocrite. So it wasn’t trashy and raunchy when a white woman did it, but it was when a black woman did it? It’s quite pathetic and sad, but that is my reality, and I’ve gotten accustomed to just shutting it down.”

The November issue of Marie Claire magazine will hit newsstands on October 18th. You can check out some of the photos from the Marie Claire spread BELOW:

