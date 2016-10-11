Drake Leads American Music Awards With Record-Breaking 13 Nominations

Drake continues his musical reign this year, as the 2016 American Music Award nominations were just announced and the Toronto rapper leads the pack with a record-breaking 13 nominations. Not only has Drizzy dominated radio airwaves and music charts this year, he can now boast about his multiple AMA nominations that are sure to be just the beginning of the musical award season that will likely include him getting multiple accolades from the 2017 Grammy awards as well.

Ironically Drake’s on-again, off-again boo Rihanna is right behind him in the AMA nominations, as she secured 7 nominations of her own this year. Seeing that these two practically dominate the radio, it comes as little surprise that they both lead the pack of AMA nominees. Billboard has all the details surrounding this year’s ceremony, including the AMA record Drake just broke that was previously held by the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

Via Billboard:

Drake broke a 32-year record for the most American Music Awards nominations with 13 nods, beating Michael Jackson’s previous high mark of 11 from 1984. The “Hotline Bling” rapper leads all 2016 American Music Awards nominees with nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album, Favorite Rap Artist, Favorite Rap Song and Favorite R&B song, among others. If he wins in any of the categories it will make his first AMA win.

Rihanna was just behind Drizzy with seven nominations for the show that will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Adele and Justin Bieber picked up five nominations each, followed by four nods each for Beyoncé and The Chainsmokers and three for Bryson Tiller, Twenty One Pilots, Carrie Underwood, Fetty Wap and the Weeknd.

Drake will go up against Adele, Beyoncé, Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, Underwood and The Weeknd for Artist of the Year; the 10 nominees will be narrowed to five based on the votes received through Monday, November 14 at 8:59 a.m. PT. Voting for Artist of the Year will close on Thursday, November 17 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

Scheduled performers for this year’s ceremony have yet to be announced, however between the two of them it’s likely that Drake, Rihanna or both will find themselves performing during the live telecast on November 20th.

