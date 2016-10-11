Chicago Teachers Union Reaches a Tentative Agreement: NO STRIKE

Working well into the late hour, the Chicago Teachers Union and the Board of Education achieved a tentative agreement. The tentative agreement will be made available on the CTU website as soon as the wording is available electronically.

A tentative agreement is not a final contract. Every active member of the Chicago Teachers Union will have an opportunity to review and vote on the agreement before a contract is ratified.

CTU President, Karen Lewis surrounded around union members addressed questions as a relief of affirmation came to announce classes will resume on Tuesday morning for CPS students.

Lewis says this is ‘a relief for the entire city’. She also mentioned that current teachers will keep their pension pick up whereas new hires will not have a pick up. They will have salary compensation pending further evaluation.

The agreement is still being ratified and a vote by the House of Delegates and finally the entire CTU body must vote to approve a final contract between the union and the board.

More information pending as the story develops.