Atlanta airport to hire 500 through job fair

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is going to hire more than 500 people through a job fair scheduled for Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Ga. More than 40 employers hiring. Interested job seekers can register for the job fair in advance.

Jobs available include administrative workers, baggage handlers, baristas, bartenders, dishwashers, cashiers, managers, cooks, sales associates, servers, civil engineers, HVAC technicians and aviation maintenance technicians, among others.

The airport ask prospective employees to be able to pass a 10-year federal background check. They also said potential employees to bring at least 10 copies of their résumé.

