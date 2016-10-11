A Quick Look Inside Mariano’s Bronzeville

Mariano’s Bronzeville opens to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m., but the preparation for the highly anticipated location started long before the big date.

In addition to intense training, Mariano’s staff will start unloading trucks, baking, and preparing food as early as 10 p.m. the night before opening day so that patrons can enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, meats and seafood, flowers, and many other Mariano’s favorites. The 74,817-square-foot store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is also equipped with a full-service pharmacy.

Mariano’s, now a subsidiary of the Kroger Company, has become an integral part of the Chicagoland community and has 39 locations throughout the area. The Bronzeville location is no different, incorporating the neighborhood’s rich history into the decor and service offerings.

Here’s a look inside the new location, which is still hiring new team members.

