A Quick Look Inside Mariano’s Bronzeville

The highly anticipated location opens Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m. and its staff is waiting for you to stop in.

Posted 2 hours ago.


Britta Lee, Regional Content Editor
Mariano’s Bronzeville opens to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m., but the preparation for the highly anticipated location started long before the big date.

In addition to intense training, Mariano’s staff will start unloading trucks, baking, and preparing food as early as 10 p.m. the night before opening day so that patrons can enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, meats and seafood, flowers, and many other Mariano’s favorites. The 74,817-square-foot store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is also equipped with a full-service pharmacy.

Mariano’s, now a subsidiary of the Kroger Company, has become an integral part of the Chicagoland community and has 39 locations throughout the area. The Bronzeville location is no different, incorporating the neighborhood’s rich history into the decor and service offerings.

Here’s a look inside the new location, which is still hiring new team members.

Mariano's Bronzeville opens to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m. / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Piano in Mariano's Bronzeville, painted by renowned Chicago artist Hebru Brantley / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Bar at Mariano's Bronzeville / Photo: Arionne Nettles

The Vero crew trains before Tuesday's crowd / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Angelo Lollino, Director of Vero Cafe, talks about Mariano's Chicago Rocky Road flavor / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Bakery at Mariano's Bronzeville / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Mariano's Bronzeville's beer, wine, and spirits section / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Mariano's Bronzeville store director Stephen Lenoir / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Mariano's Bronzeville team members prep the Squeezed juice station / Photo: Arionne Nettles

Mariano's Bronzeville has the chain's very first Chicago section, which features offerings from local businesses / Photo: Arionne Nettles

