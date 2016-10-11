5 Ways To Energize Your Morning

Ah, the dreaded morning. The beginning of the day can be stressful, but believe it or not, you too can become a morning person. With just a few minor changes, not only will mornings be smoother, but you might actually come to enjoy them.

Skip The Heavy Dinner

Eating a heavy dinner may make you feel all warm inside, but will leave you feeling sluggish the next morning. Either eat a lighter dinner, or if you decide to go all out for your third meal, make sure you consume it earlier in the evening.

Don’t Use The Snooze Button

The snooze button is your worst enemy. If you hate the noise in the first place, why subject yourself to it five more times? And your brain knows it’s time to get the day started, so the sleep won’t be as restful. In fact, you often feel more tired after hitting the snooze button several times. Just get up!

Enjoy The Sunlight

One of the best ways to ease into your morning is sunlight. If you close your blinds at night, leave them slightly ajar, so you’ll be awoken by sunlight, making that alarm a bit less intrusive.

Stretching Is Your Friend

Remember stretching in gym class before the teacher would even let you touch a basketball? It’s time to get back to that. Just a few stretches will get your blood flowing and make your morning commute an easier one.

Take A Morning Stroll With Your Furry Friend

Even better than stretching is going for a walk before the day really gets started. Not only do you get a bit of exercise, but it also gives you a chance to take your dog for a walk. It’ll wake you up while tiring your dog out, so they’ll be ready for their umpteenth nap of the day.

