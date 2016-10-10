‘LHHATL’s’ Stevie J suing Joseline Hernandez for these reasons

Pop culture quaked when “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez accused her former lover, Stevie J, of sexually abusing his daughter and also being a closeted gay.

Stevie J has stormed to the Fulton County courthouse and fired off legal documents against Hernandez, suing her for defamation of character and libelous public pronouncements.

The man born Steven Jordan says that not only did Joseline make the claims on social media, she also contacted the Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services to notify them of his alleged child molestation.

To add insult to injury, Hernandez has proclaimed that Stevie was gay and worships Satan, TMZ reports.

Stevie J wants a judge to put a gag order on her in addition to getting punitive damages for allegedly wrecking his reputation with what he calls outlandish accusations.

