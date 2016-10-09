Rihanna Acknowledges That All Her Exes’ Love Lives Are In Shambles

Rihanna’s dating life has been on display since the singer first ‘Pon’d the Replay’ over ten years ago. But in a recent post to Instagram, the 28-year-old gave a subliminal shot to those from her past, suggesting she’s not the reason they can’t settle down.

“None of my exes are married or in happy relationships, so it’s safe to say that I wasn’t da problem. Lol,” she wrote.

In the past the singer has been linked to Chris Brown, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Matt Kemp. Most recently, her tryst with Drake —that involved matching tattoos— had fans thinking the two were for real this time. But recent solo appearances may suggest the two have parted ways… for now.

“He still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that’s been not wanting to settle down in the past,” a source told E! News about Drake, when their relationship was rekindled this summer. “They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again.”

Solidified at the MTV Awards, Drake who presented Riri’s Michael Jackson Vanguard Award said only loving words to the Bajan star. She’s someone…she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old, she’s one of my best friends in the world,” he said in his speech. “All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

As yet, we’re not sure why posted her message on Instagram. But hopefully, all parties involved find forever love.

