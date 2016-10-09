Love Is Still Burning Between The Wilsons: Ciara Shares Photo From Date Night

Every healthy marriage requires a date night from time to time.

It keeps the love fresh and allows couples to remember why they fell for each other in the first place. Not skipping a beat to keep their love alive, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson were spotted on a date Saturday (Oct 8).

The couple who have been married for three months, after tying the knot at England’s Peckforton Castle, stepped out for a casual date night at West Hollywood’s Cecconi’s. According to Bossip, it appears that Ciara may be hiding a pregnancy, which has been speculated on for a couple weeks.

For the evening the Seattle Seahawks player took his lady out in his vintage 1959 MG MGA Roadster, which Ciara notes in an Instagram post.

Even though there’s no confirmation that the couple is pregnant, Cici’s son with rapper, Future, just started school and seemed happy about the occasion. “First Day of School for this Champ! #Blessing,” Wilson said in another Instagram post.

How can you not love the blended family these two have formed?! Makes us even more excited for a potential addition to the love nest.

