Wendy Williams Has Officially Made An Enemy Out Of Blac Chyna’s Mother

It’s a guaranteed that Wendy Williams will offend at least one celebrity through her “Hot Topics” segment on The Wendy Williams Show. This week, the famous face to take offense was Blac Chyna’s boisterous mother, Tokyo Toni.

In response to Rob & Chyna, the E! television reality show based around Rob Kardashian and Chyna’s pre-baby life together, Williams gave her unsolicited opinion.

“This is not exactly a girl who went to medical school and and graduated from Cornell,” Wendy said in regards to Chyna’s seemingly dependent relationship with Rob. “I don’t mean that in a bad way. Let’s be real. Tokyo Toni had Blac Chyna when she was really young, so she’s not exactly Mensa— in terms of formal education and something to fall back on. So in the meantime they’re falling back on Rob… They’re not harming anyone, except Rob’s ego.”

Toni, who’s always been a vocal supporter of her daughter’s relationship with the Kardashian, posted and deleted a rebuttal to Williams. She later addressed it in a classier statement.

“Make your mind up Wendy,” Toni said. “And trust you will continue to watch!! See you so fake and I am the REALEST! I don’t care about what you eat because it doesn’t make me sh*t -try my advice’- Like are y’all not tired of her speaking my damn name! B**ch to scared to call and ask! But keep assuming and we all know what that makes you- Keep watching and thanks for the promo Wendy! Just think all this publicity I didn’t even ask for!! Well stay tuned for much much more.”

As far as hood Instagram beef goes, this was a fairly quick and dirty incident— largely because we doubt Wendy actually does the postings to her personal accounts. On the upside, this did bring attention to Tokyo Toni’s food drive for the homeless on Skid Row.

Look at God.

