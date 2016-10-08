Kehlani Opens Up About Social Media Bullies And Public Breakup

The first time many people heard about Kehlani, unfortunately, was the lowest moment of her career.

Last spring the singer was caught in a love triangle after dating Cleveland Cavaliers player, Kyrie Irving for months. Exposed by a photo of her in bed with ex-boyfriend PartyNextDoor, social media was made to believe by the Toronto rapper that the singer cheated on her boyfriend.

The merciless teasing and assault from the internet lead to her failed suicide attempt. And while she appeared to rebound from the traumatic experience, she’s spoken very little about it, until now.

“I’m strong enough to thank God and talk about it, in a positive way, in an inspirational way,” she said during a recent interview on The Cruz Show (mark 17:30).

“I wasn’t a victim, I’m never a victim, I refuse to be a victim. I’m not. I think it was a combination of things: One, their response was insane. Two, I think people forget that I was a 21-year-old going through the biggest heartbreak of my life. So on top of it being public and scary, I’m hurting y’all. I’m going through heartbreak. This is a young woman who’s dealing with a guy. So it was recovering from all those things at once.”

Adding, “It was tough. It’s still tough. It’s still a day by day thing…But on the flip side, it’s not too much that can hurt me now.”

Currently Kehlani is working on her debut album and a video for her single “CRZY” is out now.

