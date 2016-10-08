HoneyMoon Brewery Crowned as Miller Lite Tap the Future $200K Winner

Miller Lite has named Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company HoneyMoon Brewery as the grand-prize winner of the 2016 Miller Lite Tap the Future competition. HoneyMoon Brewery produces an adult probiotic Kombucha tea with a touch of alcohol.

The company took home the $200,000 grand prize, following two rounds of rigorous live pitching, which included serial entrepreneur and business mogul Daymond John, from ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Now in its fourth year, Tap the Future is a business plan competition that offers entrepreneurs a chance to grow their businesses.

“The Miller Lite Tap the Future competition is an intense process that takes months of preparation and hard work for all of the competing companies,” said Steve Canal national community affairs manager for MillerCoors. “Not only does it take passion and drive to be selected, but also an innovative idea with the power to become a viable company. We’re proud of HoneyMoon Brewery’s accomplishments thus far and look forward to seeing how this business grows.”

Thirty semi-finalists were chosen from a pool of over 13,000 applicants for a chance to impress Daymond John and other judges at live pitch events all over the country. Each of the six winning finalists from the first round received $20,000 and a chance at the grand prize of $200,000.

“Winning the Miller Lite Tap the Future competition is a tremendous honor,” said Ayla Bystrom-Williams from HoneyMoon Brewery. “From the very beginning we knew that we had a product that could be revolutionary, it just took the work and dedication of our team to show the judges the same thing. The exposure from this competition, as well the prize money will go a long way in getting us to the next level. And more importantly the business knowledge we gained from the judges has given us insight on how to improve our brand, and sustain it for years to come. We’re extremely thankful to Miller Lite for the opportunity and applaud the company for empowering entrepreneurs through Tap the Future.”

Each of the other finalists received a $20,000 prize. This year’s finalists included:

CosmoSafe – Provides a self-driven educational and certification platform for the makeup and beauty industry.

Nueki – Nueki is a health and beauty company for people of color that uses modern science and African American traditions to address skincare issues.

Pass it Down – A storytelling platform that is mobile optimized and support multimedia storytelling.

CHOP CHOP – Provides a high-end mobile salon service that encourages multicultural interaction.

Tip Flops – Combines a toe separator with a flip flop as a two-in-one footwear for people who get pedicures and are on the go.

Miller Lite Tap the Future, the business competition that looks for original businesses, will return in early 2017 to search for the next business phenom. For the fifth year running, entrepreneurs will be able to compete for a chance to win a portion of a six-figure prize pool and receive expert advice from Tap the Future judges and community partners.

