Details On Beyoncé’s Last Formation World Tour Concert

The Met Life Stadium in Rutherford, NJ was lite up last night after an amazing concert from Beyoncé— the final performance of her three season tour. For her last concert the Queen invited Kendrick Lamar, Serena Williams and Jay Z to share the stage with her.

Like snippets from her videos, the tennis champion shook her booty in a black lace leotard to the song “Sorry” while dancers surrounded her. For “Freedom”, Kendrick rapped his part while kicking up water with Beyoncé for the powerful performance.

But the sweetest part of the show was when her husband, Jay Z joined her for “Drunk in Love”. The pair hugged and kissed once the song ended, sending the audience into a frenzy. They truly looked happy.

Even though her world tour has ended, Beyoncé will be performing at the Tidal X concert on Oct 15 at Barclays Center. The charitable event will included sets from Alicia Keys, Common, Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill and Jay Z.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards New York’s Robin Hood foundation.

