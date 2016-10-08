Black Women’s Expo opens for 1st time to throngs in Atlanta

ATLANTA — If there was one person who encapsulated the essence and excitement for the very first Black Women’s Expo in Atlanta that founder Merry Reed wanted to bottle up and shake all over the Georgia World Convention Center, it was the renowned Sasha the Diva, the irrepressible and effervescent host for KISS 104.1 FM.

“It’s going to be a great day, a great weekend, particularly with Keke Wyatt,” she exclaimed with unabashed exuberance for the multifaceted event that takes place from Oct. 7-9 at the GWCC. “Let everyone know how absolutely amazing it is. Thank you, Merry Reed, for believing in our dreams (of black women) and coming here and it’s just going to grow and become huge for Atlanta!”

Merry Reed, the visionary for the nationally-respected Black Women’s Expo that annually draws in 15,000 to 20,000 to the Chicago convention center every year, brought along a superstar starting squad of sponsors and partners to bring the Black Women’s Expo in with the type of fanfare that it deserves.

“This is our very first Black Women’s Expo and we are just very excited to be here. We’ve been in Chicago for the past 22 years. This is a great expo for African American women – and men – and the whole family comes to our show. There is so much to do and so much to experience for everyone,” Reed said.

The Black Women’s Expo is coming strong a cadre of stars and dignitaries, including professor and inspirational speaker Dennis Kimbro, relationship expert Stacii Jae Johnson, actress Elise Neal, singing sensation Keke Wyatt, Kindred Spirits and fashion aficionado and coif connoisseur Derek J, one of the stars of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

And it was apropos that the first-ever event in Atlanta that Reed and the Black Women’s Expo would align with the intercontinental conglomerate Proctor & Gamble and their “My Black is Beautiful” campaign.

“I’ll tell you why we decided to join forces with the Black Women’s Expo,” said Grace James, brand manager for My Black is Beautiful. “Come over to our booth and you can get your hairstyles, t-shirts, goodie bags, whatever you like. We’re very excited to partner with Merry Reed. We want to partner with any local groups and national groups we feel are making a difference in the black community — #SheMatters. We are very excited to be the presenting sponsor for Black Women’s Expo.”

The Black Women’s expo also partnered up with Walgreens, which is offering half-price tickets, as well as My Family Insurance and Black Lives Matter, who said they wanted to support the black-centric extravaganza. Also in the house is General Motors, who are displaying a fleet of brand new Chevrolets for the attendees to take out on ride-and-drives, including their Camaros and Malibus.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: