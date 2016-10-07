Popular politician brings out the best in supporters

When Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell spoke to a gathering of some of Detroit’s most astute thought leaders at Savannah Blue restaurant on Thursday night, guests were impressed with Mitchell’s candor and sincerity. The 39-year-old Atlanta City Council president told the group of prominent Detroiters which included; Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Michigan Chronicle publisher Hiram Jackson, Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey, 36th District Judge Craig Strong, business leader John Graves and former Detroit councilmember and activist Joann Watson, that he has been a long time and avid supporter of Detroit.

“In Atlanta, the Detroit presence is very, very strong,” Mitchell said of the relationship between the two cities. “I have been to luncheons that say ‘Atlanta Detroit Connection’ where you have folks from Atlanta and Detroit mingling together and talking about opportunities to build relationships and building networks, and really looking for opportunities for the future … and I am here to bring the message that Atlanta is open for this friendship.”

That much welcomed gift of camaraderie extends beyond the political realm and borders of the two cities, Mitchell explained, adding that as the next Mayor of Atlanta he will embrace the opportunity to build and strengthen relationships with Detroiters. “City’s thrive because people work together. Cities thrive because people share dreams and vision. In an era of globalization … the relationship between cities becomes extremely important, because we have to work together to compete globally.”

In a lighter moment, Mitchell traded quips with his Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers who turned out in strong numbers to support the affable candidate.

And while Detroiter’s expressed appreciation and admiration for Mitchell and his accomplishments, he is even more beloved by his Atlanta constituents who sings his praises for championing key legislation to promote economic revitalization in underdeveloped areas by authoring measures to create 4 of the tax allocation districts and supporting legislation for community input Atlanta’s famed Beltline Project.

“In this business sometimes you meet people that you really like, irrespective of how it may benefit you,” said Michigan Chronicle publisher and Realtimes Media CEO Hiram Jackson, adding “Ceasar is one of hose people.”

Mitchell, a respected attorney currently serves as seventh president of the Atlanta City Council. Prior to being elected Council President, Mitchell served eight years as a citywide councilmember. As a public official, Mitchell advocates for safer communities through specific initiatives including police foot patrols. In 2004, Mitchell stepped up his efforts to make Atlanta clean, green, safe and thriving by creating a Parks Advisory Group to provide recommendations for Atlanta to achieve and sustain a world-class parks and recreation system with a governance structure. Additionally, he created a Clean Green Team to provide technical assistance and resources to 22 community groups to improve their neighborhoods. He also led the charge to turn a dangerous unpaved road into the Cahaba Drive Walking Trail, a safe path for a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. Mitchell is actively committed to the education and enrichment of our city’s youth as reflected in his semi-annual College Prep Series-a college admissions exam preparation program. To date, more than 4,500 middle & high school students and their parents have participated.

Council President Mitchell is a native Atlantan, educated at Morehouse College and the University of Georgia Law. He currently practices commercial real estate and finance at the global firm, DLA Piper. He and his wife, Dr. Tiffany Mitchell are the proud parents of two young daughters. They reside in the Historic West End community and attend Impact United Methodist Church.

