Lifestyles Report …Weight loss sabotaged

I think someone is trying to sabotage my weight loss. I keep driving by a new McDonald’s billboard. Yes, the one with the new Bligtzburger. I just want to taste it to see if it’s any good. Some of my friends are not fans of McDonald’s and that’s fine with me. However, if they were fans we could share the burger and cut down on those calories. Every now and then, I go through the drive thru, and get pancakes and sausage or a Happy Meal. It cures my fast food “jones” without doing a lot of damage. A hamburger is only 250 calories while a Quarter Pounder is over 500. The pancakes and sausage are 510 and just the hotcakes are 320. To maintain your weight, it is important to keep your eye on the calories. In most fast food places, the calories are posted and that helps me with my decision.

