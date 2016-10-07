Amachi Hachi Pachi brings the disco to life

On Sept. 15, at the PNC Riverwalk and Hall of Fame Club, dancing under the gold disco ball was only part of the fun. Supporters of Amachi Pittsburgh perused the silent auction items, enjoyed great tacos, enjoyed DJ Eyejay, DJ Nate Da Barber and DJ Selecta on the ones and twos. The Get Down Crew put on a break dancing show that brought down the house.



Amachi Pittsburgh Executive Director Anna Hollis took center stage to thank sponsors and honorary chairs Secretary John Wetzel of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Roberto Clemente Jr., of Roberto Clemente Enterprises, LLC.; event chairs Todd Reidbord and Gregg Perelman of Walnut Capital; Christina P. O’Toole of Travel Leaders; and Milton and Nancy Washington of Allegheny Housing Rehabilitation Corporation.

Hollis said Amachi Pittsburgh has been on a mission since 2003, to make children of incarcerated parents and their families whole. “We work with a unique network of secular and faith based partners to strategically provide one-on-one mentoring, family strengthening and youth leadership development programs. Our proven results demonstrate that young people are in fact breaking the cycle of inter-generational incarceration.”

At the close of the evening, the “silent disco” came to life with guests putting on wireless headphones and dancing to the music in their headphones. Spotted under the disco ball: M. Gayle Moss, Cheryl and Charlene McAbee, Caleb and Selene Richardson and Amber Farr.

