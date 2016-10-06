Women’s Energy Summit Makes Donation to the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana

The Women’s Energy Summit recently presented a check for $5,000 to the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana to help fund a new program focused on educating and encouraging young girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, Nancy Wright was on hand to accept the gracious donation that serves the Chicago and Northwest, Indiana region.

Wright was pleased with the Summit’s panels and discussions that centered around educating more young girls to embrace science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “We need to have more women in STEM careers so they can be a part of the energy community. There is going to be a crisis in regards to human capital and good talent because of all of the [baby] boomers that are retiring and millennials entering the workforce.”

The Women’s Energy Summit’s mission is to confront the gender gap in the energy industry by bringing various women in the energy and utility industries together, sharing and building resources. Part of their efforts is to engage girls at a young age to prepare for potential career in STEM related fields.

As one of the sponsors, Loop Capital sponsored this effort and initiative to bring women together to develop and share ideas. Loop Capital executive, Sidney Dillard is also on the board for the Girl Scouts regional organization and the Chair for the Fund and Development Committee.

“We were extremely excited and grateful for the contribution by WES to our efforts for STEM with our young girls and young ladies,” she said.

“As girls get older particularly when they get in middle school, they start to fall away from science and math courses, so the earlier we engage them to science and math—we can give that platform they need to launch in high school and college.”

Wright agrees, “We’re teaching young women about STEM as early as daisies which are in kindergarten. We do a progressive process at looking at different ways that we can educate them in different careers. Getting them involve with things such as Lego robotics and different types of experiences is important.”

More than 200 energy professionals from across the country attended the event hosted by WES Founder and Illinois Commerce Commissioner, Sherina Maye Edwards.

