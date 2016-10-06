State Board of Elections Urging Illinois Hurricane Matthew Workers and Volunteers to Vote Early

The State Board of Elections is urging utility workers, volunteers, and anyone who may help with disaster relief efforts in Hurricane Matthew-affected areas to vote before they travel out-of-state.
“There is no assurance that those impacted will return in time to cast an in-person vote on November 8, 2016,” a statement from the board said. “Early voting prior to departing guarantees utility workers, volunteers, and others involved in the clean-up that their ballots will be cast.”
The Board said early voting is the best option for those anticipating assisting in Hurricane Matthew clean-up efforts because it avoids the potential issues that can occur with mail-in ballots. Residents can find early voting locations at http://www.elections.il.gov by clicking “Voters” and “When and Where Can I Vote.”
