Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Soulja Boy blasted by Mona Scott Young for saying he ‘quit’ her ‘ratchet’ LHHH show

Posted 26 mins ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
Leave a comment

soulja-boy-photo

LOS ANGELES — Veteran rapper Soulja Boy claimed that he quit “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” because the show is too “ratchet” and that it was hurting his brand which has gotten bigger than the show.

soulja-boy

The rapper also added this tidbit:

soulja-boy-2

When LHHH show creator Mona Scott Young got wind of Soulja’s insulting words, she fired back by mocking the struggling rapper:

soulja-boy-rebuttal

What do you think LHHH fans? Do you believe that Soulja has gotten too big for the show and move on? Or do you side with Young and her clapback of Soulja Boy?

blasted by Mona Scott Young , LHHH show , Soulja Boy , Soulja calls LHHH 'ratchet'

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now