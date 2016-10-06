Soulja Boy blasted by Mona Scott Young for saying he ‘quit’ her ‘ratchet’ LHHH show

LOS ANGELES — Veteran rapper Soulja Boy claimed that he quit “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” because the show is too “ratchet” and that it was hurting his brand which has gotten bigger than the show.

The rapper also added this tidbit:

When LHHH show creator Mona Scott Young got wind of Soulja’s insulting words, she fired back by mocking the struggling rapper:

What do you think LHHH fans? Do you believe that Soulja has gotten too big for the show and move on? Or do you side with Young and her clapback of Soulja Boy?

