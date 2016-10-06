Meet the women of ‘Celebrity Mamas of Atlanta’ on Peachtree TV

Move over “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Cutting it in the ATL,” and make room for a show about a dynamic octennial of matriarchs of some of the biggest names in music.

Peachtree TV is finally bringing “Celebrity Mamas of Atlanta” to our sets, which will illuminate the moms of some of the biggest names on Atlanta’s music scene to reality television.

The eight women featured on the show, premiering Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. on Peachtree TV, were brought together by Tara Thomas, executive producer and co-creator of the show and owner of the Tara Thomas Agency.

She and her team were initially inspired by the bombastic and acid-tongued mother of musician and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” who routinely lobbed verbal bombs at Burruss’ then boyfriend Todd Tucker (now husband) and his deceased mother. The vituperative exchange between Mama Joyce and Tucker made for interesting theater and helped draw more eyes to RHOA.

We already know some of the mothers, including one who ran over the motorcycle of her son-in-law because of his proclivities for alleged infidelities and keeping up drama in her daughter’s house. Another is a mild-manner mother of a former successful singer of a 90’s platinum group and mother-in-law of the “King of the South.” Expect cameos by the children of the “mamas” at regular intervals, which will bring spice and flavoring to the shows inaugural season.

Take a look at the characters in the show, along with a sneak peak of the major players in the show.





The remainder of the lady crew is: Mama Camp (K Camp), Mama Wyatt (Keke Wyatt), Mama Brenda (Syleena Johnson), Mama Shirleen (Rasheeda) and Mama Ca$h (Ca$h Out).





