Howard University to name communication building after Cathy Hughes

The iconic HBCU Howard University’s School of Communications is celebrating its 45th anniversary with the speculation of the construction of a new building. But whether or not it is built, the center will be renamed the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, the school’s newspaper The Hilltop reports.

It has to do with more than the fact that Hughes donated $4 million to Howard. During the end of Howard Homecoming weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 23, the university will hold the naming ceremony, according to a source from Howard’s Department of Development and Alumni Relations,

Hughes’ legendary career has been well documented as the founder of both Radio One and TV One, but also her start at the Washington, D.C. black university. After starting her career in 1969 at KOWH, a black radio station in Omaha, Neb., in 1973, Hughes was appointed general sales manager of WHUR 96.3 FM, Howard’s radio station, and was promoted to general manager of the station a few years later. She helped increase the station’s annual revenues from $300,000 to more than $3.5 million.

The Hilltop reports that there has been speculation that a new School of Communications building will be built in the near future, but Howard University has yet to release an official announcement on the matter.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: