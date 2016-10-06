Cam Newton Sued For Reportedly Trashing Rental Home After Super Bowl Loss

It’s been a rough year for Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton. After losing the Super Bowl, which many thought he was a shoo-in to win, he found himself in a whirlwind of controversy regarding his comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as his thoughts on fellow football player Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest. Well now Newton has something else to worry about, as he was just hit with a hefty lawsuit for allegedly destroying a luxury rental property after losing this year’s Super Bowl.

Reportedly after losing the Super Bowl, Cam Newton was so upset that he decided to take his frustrations out on the multimillion dollar rental property he was staying in and accrued several thousand dollars worth of damage. The Root has the further details of the lawsuit, including the specific amount that the owners are seeking and the items that were destroyed.

Via The Root:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being sued for reportedly trashing a California mansion after his dismal performance in the Super Bowl. According to Yahoo! Sports, Newton is “facing a $270,000 lawsuit over alleged damages to an $11 million home he rented in Beverly Hills.”

Newton rented the luxury home during the summer from a company managed by Jared Pobre, husband of former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler. The agreement was that Newton would rent the place for 61 days for $123,000 and there would be no parties or smoking while he was in the place.

Pobre’s lawsuit claims that he had to replace a $32,930.48 rug, plus fix water damage to the floors and walls. The lawsuit also alleges that because the repairs took time, the property was off the market for two months and lost some $144,000 in revenue. Pobre claims in the lawsuit that he asked Newton to pay some $90,000 for damages, but Newton has not paid, Yahoo! Sports reports.

Cam Newton has yet to respond to the lawsuit, but it is expected that some sort of settlement will be reached between the two parties, which is often the case in these types of lawsuits.

