Attorney ‘accidentally’ shoots and kills wife, blames Black Lives Matter movement

ATLANTA — A prominent Atlanta attorney told police he accidentally shot and killed his wife and then blamed the Black Lives Matter movement because he feared he would be carjacked, the media has reported.

According to Claude “Tex” McIver’s account of the events, he was sitting in the backseat when several individuals from the BLM movement came within proximity to his car in Midtown Atlanta. There had been multiple Black Lives Matter protests popping off in the city due to outbreaks of police brutality. Out of alleged self protection, McIver said he pulled his gun out of the center console just in case something jumped off, Bill Crane, a McIver family friend, tried to explain the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

McIver claimed that he fell asleep while the gun in his lap and said that he didn’t remember pulling the trigger. The bullet passed through the back of the seat and struck McIver’s wife in the back, killing her.

The newspaper said the incident is still under investigation.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: