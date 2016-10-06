Atlanta chapter of NAASC celebrates 102 years of Spelman Tradition at Annual Scholarship Brunch

The Atlanta Chapter of the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College (NAASC) will celebrate 102 years of service to the community with their annual scholarship brunch at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at the Emory University Hotel and Conference Center.

Actress Terri J. Vaughn, star of “The Steve Harvey Show”, “All of Us”, “Meet the Browns”, and “Greenleaf” will serve as the 2016 brunch hostess and Hank Stewart, Emmy Award winning poet, will present an original piece in honor of the occasion.

The brunch theme this year is “Melodies in Blue: Celebrating 102 Years of Spelman Tradition.” The fundraising event highlights the achievements of Spelman Alumnae and the local chapter while providing a scholarship fund for the college’s Metro Atlanta students. NAASC Scholarship Brunch The following alumnae will be honored at the scholarship brunch for demonstrating excellence and leadership in their respective industries:

Annie J. Moore, C’1943, Fashion Designer – True Blue Award

Johnnie Lumpkin Davis, C’1950, Artist – True Blue Award

Shree Sullivan, C’1985, Supervising United States Probation Officer –Community Service Award •

Nzinga Shaw, C’ 2001, VP of Diversity & Inclusion, Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club – Trail Blazer in Business Award •

Erica Tazal, C’1997, Actress, FX Series “Justified” and “Roots” – Pinnacle Artist Award •

Cathy Hampton, C’1989, City of Atlanta Chief Legal Officer – Distinguished Alumna Award.

“The NAASC Atlanta Chapter has been a champion of serving the community since its inception in 1914,” says Pamela Cooper, C’88, NAASC Atlanta Chapter President. “This passion for service is the foundation of our legacy and the motivation for our alumnae to excel in their chosen careers so that they too can give back. The scholarship brunch not only allows us to honor those who give back and the pioneers who came before us, but it gives us the opportunity to sow into our future and inspire the many women who will one day take their place among Spelman’s esteemed graduates.”

Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.atlantanaasc.org, where information on donations, advertising and sponsorship opportunities can be found. For press inquiries, contact Angela White, C’2008 at angelawhitechapman@gmail.com (678-612-2994).

ABOUT THE NAASC – ATLANTA CHAPTER The National Alumnae Association of Spelman College-Atlanta Chapter is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization for Spelman College Alumnae who live in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The NAASC supports Spelman College, a historically black college for women, through financial gifts, student recruitment, sisterhood, partnership building, community service, and recognition of Spelman women. The Alumnae Association began on May 19, 1892, and NAASC was incorporated in 1976. In 1914, the Atlanta chapter became the first organized chapter in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta chapter seeks to reach the more than 6,000 alumnae who live in the Atlanta area through networking opportunities, community and social events and membership meetings. http://www.atlantanaasc.org/

