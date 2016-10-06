Atlanta-area teacher’s aide fired for calling Michelle Obama a ‘gorilla’

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — People are going to learn, one way or another, that postings on your social media platforms, especially Facebook, can not only prevent you from being hired, it can also get you fired.

A Georgia school district officials have fired an Atlanta Schools employee who called first lady Michelle Obama a “gorilla” on Facebook, CBS News reported.

The Forsyth County Schools made an official statement about elementary school teacher’s aideJane Wood Allen who was fired Monday for the racist comments on her personal Facebook page.

This is not the first time Allen has been trolling other ethnicities with racist language on her FB page:

The statement from Forsyth County Schools says “racism and discrimination” are not tolerated” in the school district.

