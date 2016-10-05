Women’s Walk for Peace draws hundreds

PERRY HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS marching and chanting with their signs.
COMMUNITY UNITY—Youth and members of the community pose for a photograph with state constables. (Photos by J. L. Martello)
See complete story in Sept. 28–Oct. 4 edition.
https://ionenewpittsburghcourier.wordpress.com/2016/09/30/womens-walk-for-peace-draws-hundreds/
WOMEN AND MEN MARCHING FOR PEACE
KEKE Wyatt performing on stage
LYNNE HAYES-FREELAND
Mistress of ceremonies
THE T-1NE GROUP PERFORMING IN THE PARK See complete story in Sept. 28–Oct. 4 edition.)
THE CROWD AT THE BEGINNING OF THE MARCH
