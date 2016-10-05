Wesley Center celebrates Rev. Grayson for 20 years of pastoral service

A crystal chandelier hung in the main function room of the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center Sept. 17 during the celebration marking Rev. Grayson’s 20 years of pastoral service to Wesley Center AMEZ Church.

The shimmer from the chandelier lights poured over and blended with the flickering lights of the red candles that graced each table; but these lights were dim in comparison to the smiles that lit the faces of the Grayson family as they made a very grand entrance into this auditorium on this auspicious occasion.

The black tie event was the fourth of five events held between Sept. 14 and 18. It was a week filled with worship, praise and revival. The celebration began at Wesley Center on Wednesday with a preached word from Rev. Marie Kelly of Calvary Baptist Church, followed by words from Rev. Victor Grigsby of Central Baptist Church on Thursday and revivalist Rev. George E. McKain II on Friday. Sunday, following the banquet, was Reunion Sunday at Wesley Center with Rev. Jimmy Allen Thomas of New Zion Ministries, in Chicago, serving as the morning preacher.

A VIP reception and red carpet interviews as people entered into the sold out space helped to round out the event. Emcees for the night were Lillian B. Young and Laura Dendy; the program was conducted in a unique and innovative way—an academy award style format. Categories were GQ Swag, Pastoral Leadership, and Humanitarian and Vocals. Reverend Grayson was a nominee in all the categories and he was pitted against some notables that included Steve Harvey, Jay Z, P. Diddy, T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen, Joyce Meyer, Oprah Winfrey and Mother Theresa, just to name some.

