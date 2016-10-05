Church Circuit 10-5-16

Teaching Academy

Month of Oct.—Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 9- Port Perry Rd, North Versailles will present its Second Annual Teaching Academy “Inspirational Ministry in a violent culture” for the month of October on Tuesdays from 6–8 p.m. The instructor is Rev. Dr. Richard Wingfield, Unity Baptist Church, Braddock. For more information call 412-823-4049. Rev. Barbara A. Gunn is the pastor.

Fellowship

Oct. 5,6,7—Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran St., Duquesne, cordially invites you to fellowship with us at 7 p.m. each night. Reverend Archie D. Perrin Jr. is the pastor and Rev. Dr. Willie Thompson, pastor of Morningstar Baptist Church, in Clairton, is the guest evangelist. Come out and be blessed.

