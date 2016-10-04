Opinion: Don’t Believe The Hype

Released in June 1988, by Def Jam Recordings “Don’t Believe the Hype” became an international platinum hit by the legendary group Public Enemy. Taken from their sophomore album titled “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” the group achieved critical acclaim by taking on social and political issues head on that captured the hearts of the nation’s inner-city youth and the attention of the ruling elite.

The hip hop group originally consisting of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Flavor Flav, Khari Wynn, Professor Griff, and the S1W, spun a tale of caution admonishing the listeners with the famous hook – don’t believe the hype – which is literally repeated throughout the song.

Eventually, the hook made its way into the American vocabulary becoming a popular catch-phrase that lives to this day. According to Urbandictionary.com, it means to: “Ignore the media, marketing, buzz, or rumors around a story, object or person — it’s nothing special.”

This past week, at the new Malcolm X College, Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed a standing-room-only crowd as he serenaded Chicagoans with his highly anticipated anti-violence plan. A few highlights of the plan included: a reported 1,000 new police hires over the next two years, investments in struggling neighborhoods and mentoring for 7200 inner-city boys.

However, looking at one of Mayor Emanuel’s 2014 re-election campaign promises, he said the same thing about hiring police, back then. In a December 2014 article penned in the Chicago Sun-Times, it was noted that “Emanuel campaigned on a promise to hire 1,000 additional police officers then revised the pledge after taking office by adding 1,000 more ‘cops on the beat,’ more than half of them by disbanding special units. The other half were primarily officers working desk jobs reassigned to street duty.”

The article continued, “The mayor also balanced his first budget by eliminating more than 1,400 police vacancies, declaring an end to, what he called the annual ‘shell game’ of budgeting for police jobs the city had no intention of filling.”

After the Mayor’s emotional, and at times teary-eyed speech, critics immediately took notice of what was left out: how are these proposed changes going to be funded, especially during a period when the Mayor keeps claiming that Chicago is broke?

Mike Smith, a community activist who attended the Mayor’s speech but was protesting outside the meeting room says “Is it any wonder how we find ourselves in the same predicament when the Mayor made all those campaign promises back in 2014 and reneged on them. When are the people going to wake up and smell the coffee?”

Smith offers his final thought by quoting a line from the song “Public Enemy said it best ‘Don’t believe the hype, it’s a sequel.’”

