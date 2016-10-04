5 Ways To Clear Your Mind On Your Lunch Break

Just chill, bro. If you’ve finally finished a big project with your coworkers, or are stuck on a work-related task, it’s time for a break. Sometimes you need a few minutes to yourself before trying to grind out the rest of the work you have planned for the afternoon.

Here are five ways to clear your mind on your lunch break:

Meditate

You don’t have to be barefoot and sit with your legs crossed in order to meditate. By definition, meditation means to spend time in quiet thought for the sole purpose of relaxation. It’s all about remaining grounded and being aware of your thoughts.

Make Lists

Compartmentalizing always helps. When you’re stressed out, making a to-do list should help ease the pressure because you can cross things off as you do them, or you might even realize there isn’t as much work as you thought. Also, you no longer have to remember all the tasks you must finish before the day’s done, and you’re more likely to get it all finished. Lists are like containers for the mind — everything suddenly becomes uncluttered.

Take A Texting Break

Hit up some squad members to take your mind off of the day’s stresses. Found a few good memes you know everyone else in the group thread will find hysterical? Share them. Or, you can just hit up bae to see how his or her day is going. Maybe make some plans to meet up after work. That way, you have something to look forward to.

Read

All of those funny articles you’ve been bookmarking over the past few weeks? Here’s a chance to read a few of them. Not only will it be a break for your brain, you might get some inspiration as well.

Social Media

A break may be the perfect time to send some tweets. Scrolling through your timeline to see what people are talking about is a quick and simple way to refocus. With 15 minutes to spare, you can quickly check everything you’ve missed the last few hours … with enough time left over for your own 140 character jokes.

