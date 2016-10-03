Social Media Round-up: Titans of Industry Speaker Series Comes to Chicago

Titans of Industry — a wealth and wisdom speaker series — came to Chicago Wednesday, bringing out the city’s great business minds for a discussion on building and maintaining long-term wealth in the Black community.

Powered by Real Times Media and sponsored by Prudential, the event featured Prudential vice president of financial reporting Maurice Kuykendoll, Global Automotive Alliance chairman and CEO William F. Pickard, financial strategist and Xerox corporate controller Ingrid L. Morris, McLaurin Development Partners owner Zeb McLaurin, and Chicago Urban League president and CEO Shari Runner. Emmy award-winning journalist Ed Gordon moderated the discussion ranging from success in corporate America, entrepreneurial endeavors, community support, personal and business financial goals, and mentorship.

Event attendees took to Twitter as a part of the evening’s interactive component.

