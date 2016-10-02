Rob Kardashian Apologizes For Being A Hothead, Sharing Kylie’s Phone Number

There’s been so much drama surrounding Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna pre-baby, that we can only hope it all quells down before their baby girl arrives. Hopefully…

On Wednesday the eldest Kardashian son tweeted his half-sister, Kylie Jenner’s phone number. At first, followers thought he had been hacked, but soon after he explained the dirty deed.

Kylie's # +1 (818) 482-5859 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

Didn't invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds ,,,🙋🏿 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

“Didn’t invite the mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me? You all must have lost your damn minds,” he said.

Apparently, the Kardashian klan threw him a man baby shower where the mother carrying the baby wasn’t suppose to be. In their defense, they were planning a shower for Chyna today, Sunday Oct 2.

But jumping the gun is the best way to make the worst decisions. And this one lead Kylie to not only change her number, but block her brother on social media.

“I thought they weren’t having Chyna at our baby shower, Chyna’s baby shower is actually this Sunday,” Rob told Seacrest on Friday as reported by BallerAlert. “But they were trying to do a little surprise ‘guy’ baby shower for me. I took it the wrong way. I probably shouldn’t have went on Twitter but I did. I kinda just took all my anger out on Kylie and my family.”

Adding, “I was just being petty and posted her number. She [Kylie] definitely blocked me, and she didn’t give me her new number. I’m sorry, #Kylie, if you’re listening. I love you.”

Loooove how these Kardashians jump to the media, to make statements/apologies that should be done in private. But more concerning is the overwhelming transparency they give to personal problems.

Again, we can only hope these shenanigans stop once their little one arrives.

