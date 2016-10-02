Reconciliation? Someone Caught Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas Coupled Up

There’s nothing strange about exes getting along. In a perfect world, it’d be the status quo. But for Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas, reconciliation didn’t seem on the horizon.

Until now..

A video posted to a non-Bravo TV affiliated Instagram account, @therealhousewivesofatlanta, shows the couple walking hand-in-hand from a boardwalk to the beach. And the pair, who have been separated for months, look pretty content.

Bailey and Thomas separated earlier this year, after years of on and off-camera relationship toils . At the time, Bailey said they needed to “process [the separation] and just move forward”.

But in June on the day of their wedding anniversary, they both posted loving messages.

“I’m doing awesome,” Bailey told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m at a great place in my life. I used to always say I just want to be happy. I don’t say that anymore. Now I just say I want peace.”

“I’m turning 50 next year, and it’s a huge milestone for me. It’s really important for me to wake up on my 50th birthday and just love my life – every part of my life. And that’s real… It’s scary, but there is something very powerful about starting my life over by myself at this age. Some women feel like it’s too late to start over and I don’t think it’s ever too late to be at peace.”

Honestly, these two could be totally making up all this drama for the show or really be trying to work it out. Either way, we have no doubt that we’ll find out their current state on the upcoming season of ‘RHOA’.

