Amber Rose Gets Support For Slut Walk From Reality Stars And Instagram Personalities

The Amber Rose SlutWalk Festival took place on Saturday, Oct 1, with a gang of reality stars and social media personalities present. A lace bodysuit-clad Amber Rose seemed overjoyed for the support at her Pershing Square meet-up that hopes to uplift marginalized groups.

A pregnant Blac Chyna was right by her bestie’s side for the event, still wearing her engagement ring from Rob Kardashian, despite constant rumors of them breaking up. She said “hello” to the crowd dressed in a cream colored body con dress and pink coat.

In addition to Chyna, Branden Miller aka Joanne the Scammer, VH1 stars DJ Duffey, Ariane, Lyrica Anderson, A1 and Angel Brinks were also in attendance. Rapper, Trina also came through to support her friend and perform for the walk participants at closing.

The former exotic dancer turned television host received a lot of criticism, per usual, for the walk that was inspired by Toronto’s SlutWalk that fights against shaming of sexual assault victims. Fellow VH1 star, Benzino jumped on Instagram to voice his upset for the walk away before the festivities, claiming Rose is setting a bad example for women.

“Thank God my 19-year-old daughter doesn’t follow this garbage,” he said in response to a post calling for models and artist for the event. “This sh*t needs to stop..”

In response, the 32-year-old addressed Benzino head on. “One day someone will call your daughter a slut, hoe, whore etc, for no reason at all besides the fact that she’s beautiful, confidant, possibly if she wears something sexy and or God forbid she gets sexually assaulted..”

Despite the negativity, proceeds from the walk go toward The Amber Rose Foundation, a non-profit organization Amber started to support her core mission of uplifting, empowering and enhancing the platform of women across the globe.

