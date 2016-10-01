These Celebs Love Solange’s ‘A Seat At The Table’ As Much As We Do

Solange Knowles released her much anticipated fourth studio album on Friday, and it’s getting rave reviews. Titled “A Seat at the Table” the 21-track work of art is melodic and rich in spirit with guest appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Sapha, Andre 3000 and Rafael Saadiq.

“I started writing the first song for the album four years ago, which was ‘Rise’,” she said in a Saint Heron interview.

“I wrote and recorded it with just me and the piano, and I actually did that for a couple of the songs on this album. Afterwards, I had a jam session with Questlove and Ray Angry, and we just jammed to the piano track and the melody. I realized at that time that that’s how I wanted to make the album. I just wanted to get musicians in the room and build off of the melodies and chords that I had already been building. I wanted the essence of the music to create naturally and set the tone for the songwriting.”

In addition to fans raving about the album, celebrities like Janelle Monae and Tracee Ellis Ross have also given a nod to the 30-year-old.

Of course her big sister had to show her some love. “Congrats to my sister on creating this beautiful work of art,” Beyonce said on her Instagram page. “I could not be more proud of you @saintrecords. A Seat At The Table is available today!”

“Well the album is out on I tunes!,” Solange’s mother Tina Knowles said on Instagram in support of her youngest. “It is a must hear record! Please get it and tell me your favorite songs. I wonder will it match my favorite songs. It’s hard to pick but soo far ‘Cranes in the Sky’ and ‘Mad’. Don’t miss out on your ‘Seat At the Table’ uh oh just added ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ cut’s soo beautiful!”

#BlackTwitter gave a resounding “Yes!” to the album as well, acknowledging how beautiful her vocals and the instrumentals are.

solange does interludes right. — crissle (@crissles) October 1, 2016

Solange really rebuilding the No Limit Army https://t.co/0iSAB2wbeH — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) October 1, 2016

This Solange album is AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!! — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 30, 2016

