Nene Leakes Son Robbed While Hawking Her Possessions

Nene Leakes may be “rich, b**ch” but her son is apparently strapped for cash. On Wednesday, her youngest son, Brent Brentt was robbed in Chicago while trying to peddle his mother’s belongings.

According to TMZ: Brentt was hawking mom’s merch Wednesday night when her “So Nasty, So Rude” comedy tour rolled through The Promontory in Chicago. Our PD sources tell us a customer was demanding a refund, and when the 17-year-old didn’t fork it over… the guy made off with a backpack containing Brentt’s wallet and laptop.

Authorities are investigating the crime, but the most important part is that Brentt walked away unharmed. He and his mother are said to be upset that his I.D. was taken.

There’s not much public information about Nene’s son with husband Gregg Leakes, outside of him being a huge hip hop fan. According to a 2014 Wetpaint post, at the age of 15 he had a Maybach Music Group (Rick Ross’ label) tattoo on his left hand.

There is no word on if Nene knew her son was selling her stuff, but we have a feeling this will be the last time this happens.

