Venus Williams gets destroyed for saying ‘All Lives Matter’

Posted 57 mins ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
When the media posted up Venus Williams to respond to her younger sister’s loud and poignant Instagram statement about police brutality and systemic racism in America, she quickly deflected the inquiries with the lame “All Lives Matter.”

Venus acted like she didn’t know what her sister said by dismissing the question with, “I haven’t see the post. I think all lives matter so … I can’t really comment.”

Black Twitter did not digest Venus’ words very well and went in on the lithe, lanky tennis star without mercy.

Check out some of the responses to her “All Lives Matter” statement.

