Rev. Yolanda Adams finds new radio home in Texas after replacement in Atlanta

HOUSTON – Gospel radio star and minister Yolanda Adams has found a new home after her unceremonious dismissal from her Atlanta radio home.

On Wednesday, Multiple Grammy Award, NAACP Image Award, Stellar and Dove Award Winner Yolanda Adams celebrated the launch of her all-new “Yolanda Adams Morning Show,” (on Houston’s Amazing 102.5fm) at St. John’s Downtown church.

The invitation only event featured a Q&A with morning show co-host Marcus Wiley and new member McKenna. Kirk Franklin’s singing sensation, The Walls Group, performed a medley of their viral hits for the high energized audience. In attendance for support of Yolanda Adams was gospel singer Earnest Pugh and Brian Courtney Wilson.

On October 3, The all-new “Yolanda Adams Morning Show” will be available to listeners locally in Houston and worldwide viawww.amazing1025fm.com or the Amazing 102.5fm mobile-app.

