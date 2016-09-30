Laila Ali refuses to support Black Lives Matter

In a complete 180-degree reversal for what her legendary father stood for, Laila Ali, the daughter of otherworldly icon Muhammad Ali, said she refuses to post anything online to support Black Lives Movement out of fear of losing her sponsors and endorsements.

Laila Ali sat down with the Huffington Post to share her thoughts on a number of subjects, including her sentiments of the BLM.

“By me not posting, it doesn’t mean that black lives don’t matter,” she said. “To me, it’s obvious that black lives matter. And then… I’m like, what is posting going to do? What is speaking out going to do?”

Laila Ali believes that she will lose out on endorsements and alienate her three million Facebook fans if she speaks out on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Yes, black lives matter. Yes, white lives matter, asian lives matter. All lives matter,” she said. “And that’s kind of what my focus is. But it’s hard because, you know, you’ve got sponsors and you’ve got this and you’ve got that. And you don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. And you’re trying to be politically correct, but at the same time trying to uplift your people.”

Click here to see the interview in its entirety.

