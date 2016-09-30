Hawks announce open practice streaming on Facebook Live Oct. 1

ATLANTA, GA – No matter where they are, Atlanta Hawks fans can check out the team’s Open Practice this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. There are now two options to catch a first look of the team right out of training camp, either by logging on to the official Atlanta Hawks Facebook page or by coming down to Philips Arena for the free event.

“We’re all about adapting and making it easy for our fans to engage with the team, meeting them where they are,” said Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and Philips Arena. “Facebook has proven to be one of our most successful channels for connecting to our fanbase.”

The live feed on Facebook will tap into the arena cameras giving viewers the same replays and angles as those watching the jumbotrons at Philips. Facebookers will also have the chance to comment real time and interact with the Hawks’ popular social media team.

Online or in-person, Hawks supporters will get to see players go through warmups and drills before hitting the court for a scrimmage. President of Basketball Operations/Head Coach Mike Budenholzer will direct all the action as he showcases the much-anticipated new team, including eight-time NBA all-star and Atlanta native son Dwight Howard, fan favorites Kyle Korver and Kent Bazemore, as well as first round draft picks DeAndre’ Bembry and Taurean Prince.

To watch the Hawks Open Practice via Facebook go to the club’s page atwww.facebook.com/hawks or RSVP here to the see the event in person.

#TrueToAtlanta

