‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams accuses Kandi Burruss and Todd of asking for three-some (video)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back and it is full as much drama and “ratchet-ness” as ever.

First of all, NeNe Leakes is nowhere to be found, while simultaneously RHOA rebound-chick Shereè Whitfield is returning as a full-time housewife. Bravo announced the official cast announcement for season 9 which includes Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams.

Porsha accuses Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker of trying to have a three-some with her AND her friend Shamea Morton.

Bailey who is seen getting some work done on her breast, is working to finalize her divorce from longtime husband Peter Thomas.

Kenya’s roller coaster relationship with her bae Matt Jordan is front and center UNTIL things get physical. Kenya says in one scene, “He kicked in my hotel room door … just mad and hitting the walls

Also, Whitfield and Moore continue their bird-beef over the construction of their homes. “The b—- is back and the Chateau is finally ready, unlike “More Work Needed Manor!”

Check out the super-trailer of the upcoming season below:

