‘Many Rivers to Cross’ Town Hall feat. Harry Belafonte and T.I. today

ATLANTA — Entertainment icon Harry Belafaonte, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Gina Belafonte, the executive director of Sankofa.org, the executive director of Amnesty International USA Margaret Huang and socially conscious visual artist Alexandar-John Take part in:

The Many Rivers to Cross Town Hall today.

WHEN: Thursday, September 29 – Doors: 5pm; Town Hall begins: 6pm. LIVE STREAM at Facebook.com/T.I.

WHO: The Many Rivers to Cross Town Hall featuring a distinguished panel including entertainment icon Harry Belafonte, three-time Grammy winning artist/actor and entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris, Gina Belafonte the Co-Director of Sankofa.org and daughter of Mr. Belafonte, the Executive Director of Amnesty International USA Margaret Huang and Socially Conscious Visual Artist Alexander-John. Hosted by Frank Ski of V-103 Atlanta. The event will be LIVESTREAMED at FACEBOOK.COM/TI

WHAT: The Many Rivers to Cross Town Hall Just like the Many Rivers to Cross Festival is about artists coming together and using their music to inspire fans while bringing attention to key issues this Town Hall is about raising awareness and finding solutions to the issues facing communities across the country—particularly why artists should use their platform to bring attention to issues, voting rights and the importance of voting in your local elections and national elections, mass incarceration and police/community relations.

To attend, fans can go to THE GATHERING SPOT.CLUB/EVENTS/ MRCTOWNHALL and enter their Many Rivers to Cross Festival ticket order confirmation number. To purchase a ticket to the Many Rivers to Cross Festival go to MANYRIVERSFEST.COM. There is a special ticket promotion for only $40 for BOTH DAYS!

The Many Rivers to Cross Festival is this Saturday and Sunday at the beautiful Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn and will host multiple stages featuring performances and appearances by stars and influencers including Danny Glover, Wanda Sykes, Aloe Blacc, Tip “T.I.” Harris, John Legend, Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, Common, Estelle, Dave Matthews, Carlos Santana, Public Enemy, Macklemore, Alice Smith, Jussie Smollett, Goapole, Sounds of Blackness, Sonia Sanchez, Alicia Garcia and more. The weekend will culminate with “Stir It Up”, a two-hour curated presentation by entertainment icon/activist Harry Belafonte giving us a cultural and artistic look at the American black experience then and now. Produced by Sankofa.org and Galactic Productions, the Many Rivers To Cross is the largest, multi-generational music and arts festival dedicated to progressive social change set for 10/1 & 10/2 and is is produced by Sankofa.org and Galactic Productions. Founded by Harry Belafonte in 2013, Sankofa.org has been building a platform where influential artists and grassroots leaders can work collaboratively to speak out against human rights abuse and injustice. The Many Rivers to Cross Festival is supported by key sponsors 1199, AFL CIO, CBMA AND Ben and Jerry’s, The Gathering Spot and Galactic Productions all who support social justice causes.

WHERE: The Gathering Spot – 384 Northyards Blvd NW #190, Atlanta, GA 30313. The Town Hall will also be livestreamed on Tip’s Facebook page.

TOWN HALL TO DISCUSS ACTIVISM IN THE ARTS, VOTING RIGHTS, THE IMPORTANCE OF VOTING IN THIS ELECTION, MASS INCARCERATION

AND POLICE/COMMUNITY RELATIONS AT THE GATHERING SPOT

IN ATLANTA AT 5PM

TOWN HALL WILL BE LIVE STREAMED BY FACEBOOK

Also On Atlanta Daily World: