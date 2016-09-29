Ludacris Foundation hosts Healthy Living Event for elementary students

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hip hop impresario and philanthropist Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, 39, took his two young daughters, Cai Bella Bridges, left, and Cadence Gaelle Bridges, with him as he gave back to the community on Wednesday at the Carrie Steel Pitts Life Learning Center in South Fulton County.

Ludacris, his wife Eudoxie, his mother Roberta Shields (the president of the Ludacris Foundation), volunteers and members of Feeding America were there for the Healthy Living Event at the elementary school. He was assisted with Food Bank’s registered dietician, Chef Ced.

Luda, Ms. Shields and volunteers started out handed out meals to the kids, cafeteria style. They also participated in exercises that stressed which types of foods are good for you. Afterwards, the kids and Ms. Shields participated in “Let’s Move” exercises designed to increase strength, stamina, burn calories and help kids get stronger mentally. That session was led by professional trainer John Lewis.

The official foundation event concluded as the children were handed special gifts of fresh fruits by Ludacris and his daughters as they walked by the produce table.

Gaelle is Luda’s daughter with his wife Eudoxie Agnan-Bridges. Cai Bella is Luda’s daughter with his former friend Tamika Fuller.

Luda is also the father of Karma Bridges, 15. Karma’s mother is former Fulton County Atlanta Asst. Prosecutor Christine White.

Take a look at some of the photos from the event:

