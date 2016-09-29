Lifestyles Report …The Wiz gala sidebar

You may wonder how the costumes from “The Wiz Live” landed in Pittsburgh. Something like this just doesn’t happen overnight.

On the evening of the gala one name continued to be credited for bringing the unique exhibit to Pittsburgh, Demeatria Boccella (co-founder of Fashion Africana). Evan Frazier spoke about her drive to find sponsors and co-founder of Fashion Africana Darnell L. McLaurin talked about her creativity and her drive and tenacity. Pittsburgh based Designer Kiya Tomlin and husband Mike Tomlin got involved as well.

Boccella was amazed to find out that Kiya‘s maternal grandfather, musician Bobby Tucker worked with Quincy Jones to arrange the music for the 1978 film version of “The Wiz.” Brynn Williams is Kiya Tomlin’s niece and has performed on Broadway. Williams’ credits include Lazarus, Bye Bye Birdie and 13, A New Musical. On the night of the Gala she did a killer version of Home. How about this Pittsburgh connection, The Wiz Live costume designer Paul Tazewell was on faculty at Carnegie Mellon University from 2003-2006. Tazewell’s next project is “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” Do your research on that one. A movie is being made on this phenomenal story.

