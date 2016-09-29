Curie Metro High School Receives adidas New Sound Lab

Some lucky high school students at Curie Metro High School’s music program were given a treat by the folks from adidas Originals last week.

The CPS high school in the McKinley Park neighborhood has had one of the city’s leading performing arts programs for the past decade. Over the years, many schools have seen their performing arts departments cut because of strained state budgets. Illinois is no exception.

As a part of the Studio of Infinite Possibilities program, adidas Originals expanded the program to Curie Metro High School to support their performing arts programming.

Hip hop recording artist Pusha T, who started his career as half of the duo “The Clipse,” was in attendance to support the unveiling of the school’s new recording studio. Terrance Thornton, better known by his stage name, Pusha T, is a native of Virginia Beach and started the group with his brother, Gene ‘No Malice’ Thornton, in 1992. Over the years, they’ve released three critically acclaimed albums.

Since 2010, he’s been a solo artist signing with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label and featured on West’s releases My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, GOOD Fridays and featured on an array of other artists’ collaborations.

As the president of GOOD Music, Thornton said, “When I received the call to join this project, it was a no brainer! The adidas Originals Sound Lab provides an excellent opportunity for students to learn about music engineering and recording techniques I use on a daily basis. What I witnessed today at Curie Metropolitan High School was beyond impressive and I am confident that some of our future music superstars, producers and engineers will be borne out of the Sound Labs program.”

To the excitement of the students — mostly junior and seniors — they had a chance to record a song on the new equipment. In addition to a state-of-the-art studio, students will get a chance to learn the key fundamentals of the music business and considering a career path in the arts.

“This program gives students a head start in pursuing a career in music and allows them to collaborate with other aspiring musicians on studio albums. I wish I had a program like this in high school, because it would have helped me stay focused and excited to attend school daily. Kids today need more creative outlets and I think it’s important to keep art programs in public schools, because it provides a creative outlet for students to express their individuality. I am excited to continue work on this project and help the amazing students involved in the adidas Originals Sound Labs pursue their dreams.”

