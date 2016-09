The Community College of Allegheny County hosted a panel discussion entitled “Pittsburgh African American Trailblazers” in the Foerster Student Services Center of CCAC’s Allegheny Campus on, Sept. 17.



Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: