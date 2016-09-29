Aramark Donates $10,000 to By The Hand Club For Kids

Global food, facilities management, and uniforms company Aramark presented a $10,000 check to By The Hand Club For Kids.

The Chicago Public Schools partner is a new corporate sponsor for By The Hand Club and presented a check to the organization for wellness and education programming. By The Hand Club For Kids is a non-profit after-school program that serves nearly 1,300 elementary and secondary children in four of Chicago’s most under-resourced neighborhoods – Austin, Cabrini-Green, Englewood and Altgeld-Gardens.

“We are very grateful to Aramark for this very generous donation and promise it will be put to good use helping the 1,300 students who attend our after-school programs,” said Donnita Travis, executive director and founder of By The Hand Club.

The donation directly aligns with Aramark’s focus on service. The company and its employees have impacted more than 20,000 families in the Chicago through volunteering and hosted programs such as healthy cooking demonstrations, workforce readiness programs, community center facilities enhancements, and toy and clothing donations. The impact of Aramark’s partnership with By The Hand Club For Kids will continue that mission.

“No one in this city is doing what By The Hand is doing,” according to 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts.

