Willie Wilson Raising $100,000 to Bail Out Inmates on Thanksgiving

Willie Wilson is giving Cook County Jail inmates something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Day.

The former Chicago Mayoral candidate and businessman is raising over $100,000 for a massive bailout of Cook County Jail inmates charged with misdemeanors in his Thanksgiving Day Bailout Project. The Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation has already committed $50,000 to this effort and is seeking additional partnerships and support. A hundred percent of funds will go directly to bailouts, the organization says.

Wilson will discuss the Bailout Project at a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Chicago Baptist Institute, located at 5120 South King Drive along with various churches, clergy, elected officials, and community groups.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: